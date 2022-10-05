VEGOILS-Palm oil rallies for sixth day, tracking soyoil and crude

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 4% early Thursday, rising for a sixth consecutive session, tracking a rally in Chicago soyoil as well as crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 160 ringgit, or 4.39%, to 3,802 ringgit ($821.34) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices rose for a fourth session, with Brent at a three-week high, after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.3%, up for a fourth day. The Dalian exchange was closed for the week for holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil still targets a range of 3,824-3,919 ringgit per tonne, as the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit consists of five waves, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Aug

0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI Sept

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Aug

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Prices SA Aug

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA Aug

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Sept

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly ($1 = 4.6290 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

