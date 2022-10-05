Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil rallies for sixth day, tracking soyoil and crude

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 4% early Thursday, rising for a sixth consecutive session, tracking a rally in Chicago soyoil as well as crude oil prices.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 4% early Thursday, rising for a sixth consecutive session, tracking a rally in Chicago soyoil as well as crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 160 ringgit, or 4.39%, to 3,802 ringgit ($821.34) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices rose for a fourth session, with Brent at a three-week high, after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.3%, up for a fourth day. The Dalian exchange was closed for the week for holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil still targets a range of 3,824-3,919 ringgit per tonne, as the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit consists of five waves, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Aug

0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI Sept

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Aug

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Prices SA Aug

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA Aug

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Sept

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly ($1 = 4.6290 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3T1FT3y

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular