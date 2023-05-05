VEGOILS-Palm oil posts weekly gain on inventory drop expectations, stronger rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up for the week on Friday as it rose for three straight sessions, supported by expectations of a drop in April stockpile and gains in some rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 172 ringgit, or 5.02%, to 3,597 ringgit ($811.05) on closing.

The contract gained 7.76% for the week.

"Bullish Malaysian Palm Oil Board poll figures lifted the market. Palm oil inventory was expected to drop between 8.5% and 9.8%," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters, adding that gains Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil and Dalian palm oil also lending support to the contract.

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, in a note distributed on Friday forecast that palm oil prices will average 3,400 per tonne in 2024.

India's palm oil imports in April fell 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as its premium over rival soft oils prompted price-sensitive buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Malaysia's palm oil exports in April fell between 18%and 21%compared with the month before, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia said earlier this week.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1gained 1.31%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 3.39%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 1.54%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

