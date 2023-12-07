VEGOILS-Palm oil opens up on support from Dalian contracts

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Friday, tracking strength in Dalian vegetable oils and snapping a five-session losing streak.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 1.84%, to 3,770 ringgit ($807.80) in the early trade.

However, the futures are currently down 2.87% for the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 increased 1.74%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was also up 2.62%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysian ringgit, the contract's currency of trade, strengthened 0.15% against the U.S. dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Indonesia will continue its mandatory 35% biodiesel blending in 2024 and has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for next year, slightly higher than the 13.15 million kilolitres allotted for 2023. Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel.

* Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market rose on Thursday on the back of stronger CBOT soyoil futures and a weaker dollar. Asking prices for palm oil were between $10 and $30 a tonne higher.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may climb into a range of 3,781 ringgit to 3,813 ringgit per metric ton, as a wave c from 3,920 ringgit has completed, Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday but were on track to fall 6% for the week, hovering near six-month lows, with investors fretting about weak energy demand in Asia combined with high U.S. crude production. O/R

* The Japanese yen jumped on Thursday as Bank of Japan policymakers hinted the central bank may shift away from its ultra-low interest rate plan and a gauge of global stocks rose after three straight falls as investors assessed the latest round of U.S. labor market data. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0430 India Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Dec 8

0430 India Cash Reserve Ratio Dec 8

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Nov

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Nov

1330 US Unemployment Rate Nov

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Dec

1600 Russia CPI MM, YY Nov

($1 = 4.6670 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3NjZbR3

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

