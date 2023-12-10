VEGOILS-Palm oil opens up in line with rival Chicago soyoil

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened marginally higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as the market tracked strength in Chicago soyoil oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.32%, to 3,752 ringgit ($801.71) in the early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1-10 fell 7.4% to 368,990 metric tons from 398,375 metric tons shipped during Nov. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia will continue its mandatory 35% biodiesel blending in 2024 and has allocated 13.41 million kilolitres of biodiesel for next year, slightly higher than the 13.15 million kilolitres allotted for 2023. Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may test support zone of 3,707-3,714 ringgit per ton, following its failures to break resistance at 3,781 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices inched higher, extending gains for a second session as U.S. efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided some support, although concerns of crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year lingered. O/R

* Asian shares drifted lower ahead of a week packed with a quintet of central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation that could make or break market hopes for an early and rapid fire round of rate cuts next year. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.6800 ringgit)

