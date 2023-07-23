VEGOILS-Palm oil opens lower on weaker rival oils

JAKARTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Monday, dragged by weaker rival vegetable oils in the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 45 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 3,990 ringgit ($872.70) a metric ton during early trade.

The contract posted 4.2% weekly gain on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia's palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.23 million tonnes in May, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

* Malaysia's palm oil exports during July 1-20 rose 10.1% from the month before according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia and 19% according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.41%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 2.69%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.35%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may extend its gains into a resistance zone of 4,103-4,122 ringgit per metric ton, and reverse its uptrend thereafter, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares on Monday braced for an action-packed week of earnings and central bank meetings that will likely see higher interest rates in Europe and the United States, and just possibly the end of the monetary tightening cycle in both. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices eased on Monday as traders await more rate hike cues from U.S. and European central banks, with tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinning Brent at $80 a barrel. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, July)

0715 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

0730 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

0800 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs

1345 U.S. S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs

($1 = 4.5720 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Varun H K)

