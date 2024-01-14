VEGOILS-Palm oil opens lower dragged by weaker crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday, snapping a seven-session streak of gains, weighed by a slump in crude oil prices though the strength in rival Dalian vegetable oils limited the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 13 ringgit, or 0.34%, to 3,843 ringgit ($826.45) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices slipped on Monday as traders monitored the risk of supply disruptions the Middle East following strikes by U.S. and British forces to stop Houthi militia in Yemen from attacking ships in the Red Sea. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 ticked up 0.08%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 0.36%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year due to easing labour shortage. However, challenges persist as planters seek to comply with European and U.S. regulations targeting the industry's alleged connections to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar last Thursday.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks hit a four-month low at the end of December as production slumped to its lowest level in six months, offsetting a slowdown in exports.

* India's palm oil imports surged to their highest in four months in December, driven by increased purchases of refined palmolein due to competitive prices, a leading trade body said on Friday.

* Palm oil may gain more into 3,906-3,933 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a stumbling start on Monday as China's central bank surprised the markets by refraining from a rate cut, even as data due this week is expected to show a fragile economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Nov

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Dec

n/a UK House Price Rightmove MM, YY Jan

1400 Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks

($1 = 4.6500 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3vuQKMG

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.