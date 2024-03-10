VEGOILS-Palm oil opens lower as market awaits output data

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday, dragged down by lower crude oil prices, and as market participants awaited February output data due later in the day.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 14 ringgit, or 0.34%, to 4,080 ringgit ($870) during early trade.

The contract rose 3.1% last week, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks are expected to drop below 2 million tons for the first time in six months at the end of February, with output likely to drop for a fourth consecutive month, a Reuters survey showed.

* Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its monthly data on Monday.

* Oil prices extended last week's losses on Monday on concern about slow demand in China, though lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.24%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.04%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.04% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

* Palm oil may retrace into support zone of 4,037-4,054 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance at 4,158 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets sputtered on Monday while the dollar looked vulnerable ahead of a reading on U.S. inflation that could hasten, or delay, the start of global rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.6850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

