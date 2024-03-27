VEGOILS-Palm oil mirrors losses in rivals; soft ringgit caps decline

Updates midday prices, adds analyst comment

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, mirroring losses in rival edible oils, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 90 ringgit, or 2.12% to 4,146 ringgit ($876.90) a metric ton by the middaybreak.

Softer rival oils brought palm oil prices lower, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Soft oils' discounts to crude palm oil has created exports worries for key producers Malaysia and Indonesia, he noted.

The soyoil contract DBYcv1on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 2.11%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 2.55%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 decreased 1.14%.

Soybean and corn futures fell amid plentiful supply, with the markets looking ahead to data on U.S. planting and grain stocks, due on Thursday, that could move prices.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that U.S. crude stockpiles surged and on signs that major producers were unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

However, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.23% against the dollar, limiting losses. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, March 29.

($1 = 4.7280 ringgit)

