VEGOILS-Palm oil logs second consecutive monthly rise

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Wednesday logged gains for the second straight month as they ended higher on robust exports from the world's second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 19 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 4,238 ringgit ($953.86) a tonne, its highest closing since Nov. 11.

For the month, palm has risen 4.5%.

Exports from Malaysia in November rose between 1.7% and 5.6% from the month before, according to data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri.

Malaysia has maintained its December export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Production and export trends in Malaysia are supportive, although the market is limited by a stronger ringgit and profit-taking, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 1.38% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currency.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Plantation giant FGV Holdings forecast crude palm oil prices to average around 4,000 ringgit ($894.65) per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2022.

($1 = 4.4430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Uttaresh.V and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

