VEGOILS-Palm oil lingers near 8-week low on Omicron jitters

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Wednesday, but hovered near an eight-week low hit in the previous session as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant hurting demand and impeding a recovery in Malaysia's production kept investors on edge.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 7 ringgit, or 0.15%, to 4,679 ringgit ($1,113.25) a tonne by the midday break.

"Sentiments are gloomy amidst the concerns of a demand disruption owing to the new coronavirus variant Omicron," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil giant FGV Holdings told Reuters that migrant workers could start arriving by end-March 2022 in Malaysia to ease a labour shortage and reverse a slump in output by the second quarter.

However, investors are concerned that renewed lockdowns due to Omicron might further delay the arrival of much-needed migrant workers.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November rose 13.8% to 1,681,059 tonnes from October, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

Oil prices clawed back some losses after steep falls in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 4,555 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,434-4,480 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2030 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

