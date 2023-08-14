VEGOILS-Palm oil jumps over 2% on falling ringgit, better exports

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday after a three-session decline, lifted by a weaker ringgit, improving exports and strength in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 86 ringgit, or 2.33%, to 3,780 ringgit ($816.94) per metric ton during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India's palm oil imports in July jumped 59% from the previous month to 1.08 million metric tons, the highest in seven months, as refiners took advantage of lower prices to increase purchases, a trade body said on Monday.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell for a fourth consecutive day against the dollar, making palm oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Merchant ships remained backed up in lanes around the Black Sea on Monday as ports struggled to clear backlogs amid growing unease among insurers and shipping companies a day after a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stock markets were pinned near one-month lows on Tuesday as China cut short-term loan rates and reverse repo rates, with investors awaiting shopping and industrial output data for more news on the slowing of the world's second-biggest economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng July

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate June

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change July

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Aug

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Aug

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total July

1230 US Import Prices YY July

1230 US Retail Sales MM July

($1 = 4.6270 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.