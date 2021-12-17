Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil jumps over 1% as rivals rise; heads for weekly drop

Contributor
Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures ended four sessions of losses to jump 1.4% on Friday, as it tracked costlier rivals, but is set to record its biggest weekly loss in six months as weaker exports in December weighed.

Adds midday prices

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended four sessions of losses to jump 1.4% on Friday, as it tracked costlier rivals, but is set to record its biggest weekly loss in six months as weaker exports in December weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 60 ringgit to 4,460 ringgit ($1,059.63) by the midday break.

The jump was likely due to costlier rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.8% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 jumped 2.9%. Soyoil prices BOc2 on the Chicago Board of Trade, however, fell 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The contract is, however, set to plunge 7.1% for the week due to weaker-than-expected exports during the first half of December. This would be the biggest weekly loss since June 11.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may gain more into a range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,625 ringgit per tonne as suggested by its wave pattern, Reuters technicals analyst said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2090 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular