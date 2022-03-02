VEGOILS-Palm oil jumps 4% as buyers seek to replace Black Sea sunoil supply

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday, rising for a third session in four, buoyed by anticipation that buyers would turn to the tropical oil to compensate for a halt in Black Sea sunflower oil exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 315 ringgit, or 4.73%, to 6,975 ringgit ($1,665.08) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oil, has asked Indonesia to increase palm oil shipments to the country and to temporarily lower its biodiesel blending rules, which mandate that 30% of all biodiesel sold in the country be derived from palm oil.

* The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

* In the soyoil market, heavy rains in Argentina's farm belt and expectations of more to come are alleviating fears about a prolonged drought hitting crops after a dry start of the year, with some forecasters even concerned that too much water could affect harvest.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.3%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 2.9%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were trying to rally, after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve helped Wall Street bounce, even as the war in Ukraine sent oil and commodity prices spiralling ever higher in a grim omen for global inflation. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.1890 ringgit)

