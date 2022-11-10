VEGOILS-Palm oil jumps 2.5% on November exports strength

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday as early November exports surged, but the contract remains headed for a weekly loss after declines in the previous three sessions.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 106 ringgit, or 2.54%, to 4,284 ringgit ($923.87) a tonne in early trade.

For the week, palm is set to fall by 1.9%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports from Malaysia during Nov. 1-15 jumped between 12.7% and 33% from the same week in October, as shipments to India and China accelerated, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-October expanded for a fifth month to a three-year high of 2.4 million tonnes, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Friday.

* October output rose 2.44% from the previous month to 1.81 million tonnes, while exports gained 5.66% to 1.5 million tonnes, according to MPOB.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares spiked higher on Friday, while the dollar nursed steep losses after a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Oct

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Sept

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM Sept

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Sept

0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q3

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Nov ($1 = 4.6370 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

