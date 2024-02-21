VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up on Dalian despite weak exports data and low demand

Updated with closing prices

JAKARTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Wednesday, tracking Dalian's palm oil contract, although weak exports data and lack of fresh demand weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 8 ringgit, or 0.21%, to 3,868 ringgit ($807.18) per metric ton at the close.

Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil trader said, low exports and a lack of fresh demand is affecting the futures.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DBYv1 was down 0.22%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.76%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 traded flat.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-20 were seen falling by 3.4% to 18.3% from the previous month, cargo surveyors data showed.

Oil prices regained some ground in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors weighed concerns over output cuts by key producers and attacks on ships in the Red Sea against fading expectations of U.S. rate cuts. O/R

Palm oil FCPOc3 looks neutral in a narrow range of 3,856-3,891 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7920 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Eileen Soreng)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.