VEGOILS-Palm oil inches higher; key data, China lockdowns in focus

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eked out gains on Thursday, after sharp declines in recent sessions, with traders now awaiting data from the country's palm oil board while monitoring lockdown developments in China.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.05% to 3,692 ringgit ($820.81) a tonne by midday break, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session.

Palm oil's contract has been on a stready downtrend in the past ten sessions, losing around 14% since Aug. 24.

"The market is having a correction at the moment ... We are looking forward to MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) data on Sept. 12 as well as exports data to provide further leads," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

A Reuters poll ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pegged a jump in inventories to 2.03 million tonnes. PALM/POLL

While the expectation of higher output has been mostly priced in, the trader said, markets were watching out the COVID-19 situation in China as lockdowns were seen hurting palm oil demand.

To contain Omicron variant, China is imposing various degrees of lockdowns in cities to stop its spread. Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 1.88%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 dropped 1.37%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil planters are letting thousands of tonnes of fruits rot as the third year of a worker shortage has left companies unable to increase their harvesting during the peak production season.

Palm oil may break a support at 3,666 ringgit per tonne, and fall to 3,549 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4980 ringgit)

