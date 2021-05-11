VEGOILS-Palm oil hits record high on concerns of tight edible oil supply

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a record high of 4,513 ringgit ($1,094.33) a tonne on Wednesday, helped by concerns of tight global edible oil supply and on trader positioning ahead of a key U.S. report for grains and soybeans.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 143 ringgit, or 3.29%, at 4,493 ringgit ($1,089.48) a tonne by 0250 GMT.

The Malaysian bourse will be closed after the midday break for Eid celebration, and will resume trade on May 17.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Traders are expecting the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due later in the day to show a supply squeeze until 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will give its first global outlook for grains and soybeans in 2021/22 and update its 2020/21 estimates in the report.

* Palm oil is being supported by a rally in the global agricultural market, led by Chicago corn and soybean futures, which are trading at multi-year highs.

* The edible oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were also up 1.3%.

* Palm oil is poised to break a resistance at 4,436 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 4,494 ringgit to 4,556 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday to one-month lows as investors speculated surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

