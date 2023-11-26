VEGOILS-Palm oil hits near two-week low but better exports underpin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures touched a near two-week low on Monday, tracking losses in crude and rival Dalian oils although losses were capped by improving exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,864 ringgit ($825.99) a metric ton in early trade, its lowest since Nov. 17.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1 - 25 rose 7.2% to 1.15 million tons from 1.08 million tons shipped during Oct. 1 - 25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Friday.

* Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-25 rose 13.6% to 1.26 million tons from 1.11 million tons shipped during Oct. 1-25.

* Oil prices slipped, with Brent falling toward $80 a barrel, as investors awaited the OPEC+ meeting later this week for an agreement to curb supplies into 2024. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.76%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.0%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,840 ringgit to 3,860 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a double top, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped ahead of potentially market-moving inflation data from the U.S. and Europe later in the week, and a meeting of oil producers that could stop, or extend, the recent slide in prices. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Oct

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Oct

($1 = 4.6780 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

