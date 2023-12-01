VEGOILS-Palm oil heads for second weekly loss on poor demand from biodiesel players

Updates with midday prices, analyst comments

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Friday to their lowest since October, heading for a second week of losses as weak demand from biodiesel players weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 51 ringgit, or 1.31%, to 3,844 ringgit ($821.89) by midday, its lowest daily level since Nov. 24.

Palm oil demand from biodiesel players continued to be virtually non-existent, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"Market players expressed uncertainty regarding when margins for biodiesel players might improve and when demand from this sector might return."

Palm oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in November were estimated to be up between 2% and 11% from the previous month, data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed on Thursday.

In related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.68%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 1.56%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.92%, extending a two-day decline.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices extended losses on Friday and looked set for a sixth straight week of declines as voluntary oil output cuts agreed by OPEC+ producers fell short of market expectations. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.43% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may extend its bounce into a range of 3,935-3,953 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6770 ringgit)

