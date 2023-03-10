VEGOILS-Palm oil heads for 5% weekly drop on weaker rival oils

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday, and were set for a weekly drop of 5%, as the oilseed tracked losses in rival Dalian edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.83%, to 4,128 ringgit ($914.08) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm lost 5.1% so far this week, snapping a four-week gain.

The lower weekly reversal matched a demand-driven readjustment to acceptable bidding levels given, as well the lower performance from energy and edible oils, said Marcello Cultrera, director at Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

Malaysia's end-February palm oil inventories tumbled 6.6% to 2.12 million tonnes from prior month, its lowest in six months, data by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

Russia said on Thursday that a landmark deal to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was only being "half-implemented", raising doubts about whether it would allow an extension of the agreement due to expire next week.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.9% each. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

Palm oil may climb into a range of 4,269-4,305 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 4,225 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5160 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZX74jc

