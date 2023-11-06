VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on weaker ringgit, rising Chinese demand

By Ashley Fang

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday after two sessions of losses, buoyed by a weaker ringgit and signs of strong Chinese demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 13 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,765 ringgit ($808.63) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of October were at their highest since May 2019 as higher production overshadowed growing exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

* Malaysian palm oil associations on Monday called for the government to review a windfall profit levy on the palm oil industry.

* Global palm oil output is likely to drop next year due to El Nino, while demand from the edible oil and energy sectors is set to grow, leading industry analysts said on Friday.

* Indonesia plans to continue its domestic market obligation (DMO) for palm oil into 2024 to stabilise cooking oil prices, Trade Ministry official Isy Karim said on Thursday.

* In a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in Beijing, soybean imports to China hit a record 100.85 million metric tons in the marketing year 22/23 on sustained demand from the feed sector.

* Supplies of soyoil are expected to rise, which competes with palm oil for market share.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.6%.

* A rapidly progressing U.S. soybean harvest weighed on prices. Harvests were 91% done, behind the average estimate of 92% but ahead of the five-year average of 86%.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.5%.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.6% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday as the bond market's rally paused and investors reined in enthusiasm about a possible peak in global interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Oct

0300 China Trade Balance Oct

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Nov

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY SA Sept

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Oct

1330 US International Trade Sept

($1 = 4.6560 ringgit)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

