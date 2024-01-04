VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on possible production cuts, robust Indian demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, buoyed by prospects of a decline in production and robust imports to India.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 13 ringgit, or 0.4%, and last traded at 3,669 ringgit ($790.39) a metric ton in morning trade.

The benchmark contract has fallen 1.3% so far this week, and is on track to post its second consecutive week of losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of December likely fell further despite shrinking exports, as production declined, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

* Analysts are anticipating a decrease in palm oil stocks as the festive season concludes.

* India's palm oil imports in December rose to their highest in four months as purchases of refined palmolein surged because of competitive prices, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.3%.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Hot, dry weather in Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, has raised some concerns over the availability of supply. However, rains this week have curbed these concerns about crop losses as they are expected to benefit crops.

* There have also been higher supplies from other South American producers like Argentina.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.2% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil still targets a range of 3,691 ringgit-3,711 ringgit per metric ton, as it may have completed a fall from 3,794 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Dec

0930 UK All-Sector PMI Dec

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Dec

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash YY, MM Dec

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Dec

1330 US Unemployment Rate Dec

1500 US Factory Orders MM Nov

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec

($1 = 4.6420 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/41IFuIR

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.