VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on expectations of supply cuts

Updates with midday prices, adds analyst comment

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Friday as investors assessed the prospects of production cuts in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 12 ringgit, or 0.3%, and last traded at 3,669 ringgit ($789.54) a metric ton by the midday break.

The benchmark contract has fallen 1.3% so far this week and is set to post its second straight week of losses.

"Expectations of tightening supplies in Malaysia supported prices, but uncertainties around tropical oil exports demand capped the gains," said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories by end-December likely fell further, despite shrinking exports, as production declined, according to a Reuters survey.

Analysts also expect a decrease in palm oil stocks as the festive season concludes.

India's palm oil imports in December rose to their highest in four months as purchases of refined palmolein surged because of competitive prices, five dealers told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1gained 1%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Hot, dry weather in Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, had raised concerns over the availability of supply. However, these worries have faded after rainsearlier this week.

In addition, there have been more supplies from other South American producers like Argentina.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.3% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil still targets a range of 3,691 ringgit-3,711 ringgit per metric ton as it may have completed a fall from 3,794 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6470 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/41IFuIR

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.