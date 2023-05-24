VEGOILS-Palm oil gains for second day on weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a second consecutive day, lifted by a weakening ringgit, although estimates of rising production and weak demand capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 27 ringgit, or 0.79%, to 3,434 ringgit ($774.30) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR= fell 0.54% against the dollar to its lowest since November 2022, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release May 1-25 shipment data later in the day. Traders said demand has been subdued so far this month amid industry surveys indicating rising production.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a narrow range of 3,363-3,418 ringgit per tonne and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares fell to a two-month low on Thursday, and the U.S. dollar rose as the impasse in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt ceiling kept investors wary of risky assets due to the hit the global economy will take if the U.S. government defaults. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ/YY SA Q1

0645 France Business Climate May

1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

