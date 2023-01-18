VEGOILS-Palm oil gains for second day on rival oil strength

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a second consecutive day tracking gains in rival edible oils, although concerns over demand lingered.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 19 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 3,886 ringgit ($899.75) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 fell between 28% and 37% from the same week in December due to a tumble in shipments to key markets India and China, cargo surveyors said this week.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices fell after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand. O/R

* Weaker crude futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stock markets struggled to make headway on Thursday, after weak U.S. consumer data stoked recession worries and nudged investors toward safe assets such as bonds, while Japan's yen rose as markets doubted the Bank of Japan's policy commitments. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Employment Dec

0030 Australia Unemployment Rate Dec

1330 US Housing Starts Humber Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Jan

($1 = 4.3190 ringgit)

