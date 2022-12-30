VEGOILS-Palm oil gains as top producer Indonesia limits exports

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday as top producer Indonesia tightened export rules, although the benchmark contract was set to post an annual loss after three years of gains.

Palm oil prices witnessed volatility this year due to the Ukraine conflict-led tight supplies and a pandemic-related demand slump in key market China.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 70 ringgit, or 1.71%, to 4,160 ringgit ($943.10) a tonne by the midday break. It has lost 11% so far this year.

Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1, allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, as it seeks to ensure sufficient domestic supply, a government official said on Friday.

Indonesia will face its driest weather since 2019 next year, the country's weather agency forecast on Thursday, citing the weakening of the La Nina pattern.

Better demand from China for the forward months as it reopens borders and production issues are supporting palm oil prices, said Mitesh Saiya, manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said that 2022 palm oil prices will average at 5,100 ringgit ($1,155.94) a tonne.

In 2023, crude palm oil prices are expected to stabilise and average at 3,800 ringgit ($861.68) as supply improves, MPOB said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slipped 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4110 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.