VEGOILS-Palm oil gains as strong Nov exports lift sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, as the contract rolled over to a new month, boosted by an upturn in export shipments during Nov. 1-15.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 74 ringgit, or 1.55%, to 4,840 ringgit ($1,164.30) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the first half of November rose 29.4% to 911,875 tonnes month-on-month, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.8% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.7%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,769 ringgit to 4,822 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a resistance at 4,998 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar climbed to a 16-month high on Monday while U.S. stocks dipped as investors searched for a clearer economic picture. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Oct

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Sept

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Oct

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q3

1330 US Retail Sales MM Oct

1415 US Industrial Production MM Oct

($1 = 4.1570 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

