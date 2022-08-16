VEGOILS-Palm oil gains as ringgit hits 5-1/2-year low

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday as the ringgit hit its lowest in five-and-a-half years, making the vegetable oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 45 ringgit, or 1.09%, to 4,183 ringgit ($937.05) a tonne.

Prices fell 6.4% on Monday, the most in a month, on lacklustre mid-August exports data and weaker crude oil prices.

A widening discount between crude palm oil and soybean oil, now at about $520 per tonne, and a weakening ringgit have spurred demand, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note late on Monday.

The ringgit MYR= fell 0.16% against the dollar to hit its lowest since January 2017. The currency has weakened around 7% so far this year.

The market was also supported by short-covering and technical buying after prices managed to stay above 4,100 ringgit, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-15 fell 9.5% to 516,072 tonnes from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4640 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

