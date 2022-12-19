Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains as Malaysia floods fuel supply concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

December 19, 2022 — 10:29 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third session on Tuesday, lifted by stronger rival oils and crude prices as flooding across the world's second-largest producer fuelled concerns over production and possible supply disruption.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 52 ringgit, or 1.32%, to 3,981 ringgit ($897.83) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Wet weather conditions in Malaysia will prevail through late-December, raising flooding risks and disrupting supplies in the near term, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late Monday.

* Oil prices rose in early trade, shored up by a weaker dollar and a U.S. plan to restock its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but gains were limited by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in China.

* Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%.

* Palm oil is biased to test a resistance of 4,029 ringgit per tonne, as it climbed above a lower resistance at 3,945 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were trading mostly in negative territory on Tuesday, as investors anticipated a somewhat rocky road for China's unwinding of COVID restrictions and the prospect that U.S interest rates will rise higher than expected in 2023. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Dec

1330 US Housing Starts Number Nov

1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Dec

n/a Japan BOJ Rate Decision

($1 = 4.4340 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CbiB5l

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.