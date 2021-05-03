VEGOILS-Palm oil gains 4% on stronger April exports, higher soyoil

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 4% on Monday, buoyed by stronger April exports and a rally in rival soyoil amid worries about global edible oils supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 155 ringgit, or 4.01%, at 4,023 ringgit ($981.22) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract rose to an intraday high of 5.14% during the session, its highest since May 27, 2020.

"The rising soy oil prices has provided more room for palm oil to manoeuvre higher even at such high price levels," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April rose 10.1% to 1,397,916 tonnes from 1,270,058 tonnes shipped during March, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

The market is now awaiting estimates for April full-month production, which typically see a month-on-month increase, but there are concerns of lower-than-usual output due to a labour shortage amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Bagani said.

Top producer Indonesia is also experiencing a supply squeeze. Indonesia's crude palm oil end-stocks stood at 3.2 million tonnes in March, 5.4% lower than a year earlier and 20.6% lower than February, an official at the country's palm oil association GAPKI said on Wednesday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 2.7%. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may stabilise around a support at 3,855 ringgit per tonne, and rise into a range of 3,967-4,010 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

