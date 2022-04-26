VEGOILS-Palm oil gains 2.5% ahead of Indonesia's export ban

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a second session on Wednesday as investors assess the impact of top producer Indonesia's decision to curb exports of refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein. The benchmark palm oil contract <FCPOc3> for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 166 ringgit, or 2.59%, to 6,566 ringgit ($1,507.35) a tonne in early trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Indonesia will ban exports of RBD palm olein from midnight on April 28 until prices of bulk cooking oil drop to 14,000 rupiah per litre, a senior minister said on Tuesday, while a document showed it was prepared to widen the ban if there are shortages. [nL2N2WO04H] * EU palm oil imports in 2021/22 stood at 4.02 million tonnes versus 4.42 million tonnes. [nP6N2UX01J] * Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-25 fell 12.9% to 897,683 tonnes from the same period last month, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said. [nAPN0JIRBX] * Dalian's most-active soyoil contract <DBYcv1> rose 2.71%, while its palm oil contract <DCPcv1> gained 3.86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade <BOcv1> were down 0.06%. * Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. * Palm oil <FCPOc3> may retest a resistance at 6,548 ringgit a tonne, a break could lead to a gain in the range of 6,686 ringgit to 6,797 ringgit. [TECH/C] MARKET NEWS * Oil prices extended gains in early Asian trade as geopolitical tensions simmered with Russia warning of gas supply cuts to Poland and Bulgaria while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus buoyed oil demand outlook. [O/R] * A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning, as global economic slowdown fears forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT, April) 0130 Australia CPI QQ, YY Q1 0130 Australia RBA Weightd Medn CPI QQ, YY Q1 0130 Australia RBA Trimmed Mean CPI QQ, YY Q1 ($1 = 4.3560 ringgit) <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3ODwyxe ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type <OILS/MY01>. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in <OILS/ASIA2> and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils <OILS/ASIA1> Malaysian palm oil exports <SGSPALM1> CBOT soyoil futures <0#BO:> CBOT soybean futures <0#S:> Indian solvent <SOLVENT01> Dalian Commodity Exchange <DC/MENU> Dalian soyoil futures <0#DBY:> Dalian refined palm oil futures <0#DCP:> Zhengzhou rapeseed oil <0#COI:> European edible oil prices/trades [OILS/E] )) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.