VEGOILS-Palm oil futures rise to near three-week high on higher exports

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday to a near three-week high on stronger exports, although easing crude oil prices capped the gains.

The palm oil futures were on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains, if the trend holds.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 15 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 3,793 ringgit ($801.73) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-Oct. 15 rose 5.6% from Sept. 1-Sept. 15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Sunday. Another cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said that exports rose 7.3%.

* Malaysia has maintained its November export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Further underpinning prices, Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association data showed production in first half of October fell by 0.73% month-on-month, LSEG Agriculture Research said in a note on late Monday.

* Oil futures fell more then $1 a barrel as expectations rose the U.S. and Venezuela could soon reach a deal easing sanctions on Venezuelan crude exports, while traders said the Israel-Hamas conflict did not appear to threaten oil supplies in the short term. O/R

* Weaker crude make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil may retrace into a range of 3,720-3,730 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break a resistance at 3,795 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Sept

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Aug

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Sept

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Oct

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Oct

1230 US Retail Sales MM Sept

1315 US Industrial Production MM Sept

($1 = 4.7310 ringgit)

