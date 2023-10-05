News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm oil futures open lower as overseas demand drops

October 05, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Wednesday, hurt by a drop in overseas demand for the tropical oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2% at 3,667 ringgit ($779.80) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Edible oil imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of cooking oils, fell 19% in September from August as refiners curtailed purchases by 26% after inventories jumped to a record.

* Indonesia's Palm Oil Association expects a 5% increase in the country's output of the commodity this year and sees stocks at around 3.2 million metric tons by the year's end.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.

* Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, but kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

* Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 and 4,500 ringgit per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analysts said.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may break a support of 3,686 ringgit per metric ton and fall to the Sept. 21 low of 3,637 ringgit, as its consolidation above the support of 3,686 ringgit is ending. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices inched up in early trade on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session's big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight amid concern about a looming slump in global economic growth. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0830 UK All-Sector PMI Sept

1230 US International Trade Aug

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Varun H K)

