VEGOILS-Palm oil futures log 4.4% weekly loss on sluggish overseas demand

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

October 06, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session and posting a 4.4% weekly fall, as demand from top buyers India and China dropped.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17% at 3,601 ringgit ($764.54) a metric ton at closing.

Palm oil rose 2.3% in the previous week.

"Palm was weighed down by falling demand in India and China but we may see some improvement in demand from China next week," said a New Delhi-based trader.

Trading remained subdued as China's Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

Edible oil imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of cooking oils, fell 19% in September from August as refiners curtailed purchases by 26% after inventories jumped to a record.

Despite lower palm oil prices in Kuala Lumpur, soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.4%.

Indonesia's Palm Oil Association expects a 5% increase in the country's output of the commodity this year and sees stocks at around 3.2 million metric tons by the year-end.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period but kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 and 4,500 ringgit per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analysts said.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,541-3,546 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a powerful wave C. TECH/C

Oil prices were stable on Friday but were on course for a week-on-week loss, as demand fears driven by macroeconomic headwinds were compounded by another partial lifting of Russia's fuel export ban on Friday. O/R

($1 = 4.7100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

