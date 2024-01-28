VEGOILS-Palm oil futures drop 1% on weak rival edible oils

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Monday, as traders gauged weakness in rival edible oils, although higher crude prices limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 40 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,977 ringgit ($841.34) a metric ton in morning trade.

The contract logged a nearly 2% weekly gain last week, the third straight week-on-week increase.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-25 at 919,139 metric tons, according to LSEG.

* Top palm producer Indonesia's meteorological agency issued warnings of heavy rain and strong winds in some of its palm oil producing states from Jan 28-30, including Sumatra and Kalimantan.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.74%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 dropped 0.23%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.04% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil may keep climbing into a range of 4,048 to 4,071 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Chinese equities led a rally in Asian stocks to start the week, after regulators took new steps over the weekend to support the market.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices jumped 1% on Monday on fuel supply concerns after a missile struck a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea and as Russian refined products exports are set to fall as several refineries are under repair after drone attacks. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday, Jan. 29

($1 = 4.7270 ringgit)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

