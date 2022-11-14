VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on weather worries, stronger ringgit caps gains

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, supported by concerns over stormy weather hurting output, although gains were capped by a stronger ringgit that sparked heavy losses in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 52 ringgit, or 1.26%, to 4,164 ringgit ($907.39) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose for a third day against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Disruptions to palm oil supplies because of tropical storms in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to continue into the first quarter of 2023, keeping prices strong, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Monday.

* MPOB warned of a tough 2023 for the market, with the persistence of global uncertainties in weather, geopolitics and economics that have caused wide price swings this year. * India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year earlier as overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of palm oil, a trade body said on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1was down 2.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1rose 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were mixed on Tuesday and oil was weaker as investors sought to digest the economic implications of China's COVID policy adjustments and a rescue package for the country's struggling property sector. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Oct

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Sept

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Oct

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Oct

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Sept

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q3

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Nov

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Oct

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Oct

($1 = 4.5890 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

