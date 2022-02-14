VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on weak output, demand hopes

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Tuesday, after ending at a record high in the previous session, underpinned by weak production and expectations of improving demand, although weakness in rival edible oils capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 11 ringgit, or 0.19%, to 5,678 ringgit ($1,356.75) a tonne during early trade.

It fell 0.36% during overnight trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Refinitiv Agriculture Research said the contract will edge up towards resistance levels at 5,690-5,710 ringgit this week, while support levels at 5,210-5,220 ringgit, underpinned by weak production, Indonesia's export regulations and India's import duty cut on crude palm oil.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil faces a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne. It may hover below this level or retrace towards the range of 5,484 ringgit to 5,558 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share benchmarks dropped, as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell as investors took profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Jan

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Dec

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q4

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Feb

($1 = 4.1850 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oRIdgH

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

