VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on stronger Dalian contracts but low trading limits gains

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with stronger rival Dalian vegetable oils underpinning the market although low volumes of trade limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 7 ringgit, or 0.19%, to 3,745 ringgit ($811.48) by midday.

Lack of participants and low volume of trade as a result of the holiday weekend will dominate the contract, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

"Low production and lower exports have also made traders confused on taking positions," Saiya said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 fell 16.1% to 1,057,955 metric tons from 1,260,613 metric tons shipped during Nov. 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.85%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 1.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, according to a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, said last week it would slap palm oil companies operating within forest areas with fines amounting to a total of 4.8 trillion rupiah ($310.1 million).

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may bounce towards 3,777 ringgit per metric ton, following its stabilisation around support of 3,683 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6150 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

