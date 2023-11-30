VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on higher export duties in Indonesia

Updates with midday prices, analyst comments

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, underpinned by higher export duties in large producer Indonesia, although a lack of fresh orders from importers kept a lid on prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 18 ringgit, or 0.46%, to 3,890 ringgit ($836.38) by midday.

The contract was seen trading higher on expectations of stronger Malaysian palm oil export in November and also helped by Indonesia's increase in palm oil export duties and levies, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

However, a lack of fresh buying from key destinations due to higher stocks and weakness in demand is weighing on prices, Bagani said.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,840 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,803 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6510 ringgit)

