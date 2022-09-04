Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on higher crude prices

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Monday tracking a stronger crude, but the contract remained near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Monday tracking a stronger crude, but the contract remained near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,918 ringgit ($873.29) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm slumped 6% last week after key buyer China imposed fresh COVID-19 lockdown measures in the cities of Chengdu and Shenzen to conduct mass testing, raising concerns over demand for the edible oil.

* Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to tweak production and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.4%. The Chicago Board of Trade were closed for a public holiday.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may bounce to 4,000 ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* European stock futures slid on Monday, while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Aug)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA

0145 China Caixin Services PMI

0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI

0750 France S&P Global Svcs, Comp PMIs

0755 Germany S&P Global Svcs PMI

0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI

0800 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs

0830 UK Composite PMI Final

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total

($1 = 4.4865 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KKGC66

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular