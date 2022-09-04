VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on higher crude prices
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Monday tracking a stronger crude, but the contract remained near a one-month low hit in the previous session.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,918 ringgit ($873.29) a tonne during early trade.
* Palm slumped 6% last week after key buyer China imposed fresh COVID-19 lockdown measures in the cities of Chengdu and Shenzen to conduct mass testing, raising concerns over demand for the edible oil.
* Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to tweak production and support prices at a meeting later in the day.
* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R
* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.4%. The Chicago Board of Trade were closed for a public holiday.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Palm oil may bounce to 4,000 ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C
* European stock futures slid on Monday, while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. MKTS/GLOB
($1 = 4.4865 ringgit)
