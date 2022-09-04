VEGOILS-Palm oil firms on higher crude prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Monday tracking a stronger crude, but the contract remained near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 3 ringgit, or 0.08%, to 3,918 ringgit ($873.29) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm slumped 6% last week after key buyer China imposed fresh COVID-19 lockdown measures in the cities of Chengdu and Shenzen to conduct mass testing, raising concerns over demand for the edible oil.

* Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to tweak production and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.4%. The Chicago Board of Trade were closed for a public holiday.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may bounce to 4,000 ringgit, as it has found a support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* European stock futures slid on Monday, while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Aug)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA

0145 China Caixin Services PMI

0500 India S&P Global Svcs PMI

0750 France S&P Global Svcs, Comp PMIs

0755 Germany S&P Global Svcs PMI

0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI

0800 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs

0830 UK Composite PMI Final

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total

($1 = 4.4865 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KKGC66

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.