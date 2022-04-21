VEGOILS-Palm oil firms as ringgit weakens; set for weekly first loss in three

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose early Friday as the ringgit weakened, but the market is set for its first weekly decline in three weighed down by a drop in April exports so far.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 71 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 6,384 ringgit ($1,483.62) a tonne in early trade.

For the week, palm has declined 1.3% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade fell 0.35% against the dollar to its lowest since June 2020, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* After huge rallies fed by blockbuster commodity price surges, the tide may be turning for currencies such as the Aussie dollar and Colombian peso as fears of a global growth slowdown take hold in markets.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-20 fell 12.6% to 632,588 tonnes from the same week in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said late Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.4% after a seven-day winning streak.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,454 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 6,548 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tumbled, as investors fretted about an increasingly aggressive rate-hike outlook for the United States as well as the fallout for the global economy from lockdowns in China. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY March

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM March

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Svc, Comp Flash PMIs April

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs April

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April

International Monetary Fund and World Bank conduct their

Spring Meetings in Washington (to April 24)

1700 US IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva holds

'looking ahead' discussion at the IMF/World Bank Spring

Meetings

($1 = 4.3030 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

