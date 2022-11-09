Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 10-day low as China's COVID policy weighs

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 09, 2022 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday for a third straight session, hitting a 10-day low, tracking losses in rival edible oils as China's stringent COVID-19 policies hurt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.83%, to 4,121 ringgit ($875.88) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Nov. 1.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Traders are awaiting data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board due later in the day, with expectations of higher end-October inventories.

* Malaysia's stocks at end-October likely rose to a 3-1/2-year high as production improved while imports slumped, a Reuters survey showed. PALM/POLL

* China's commitment to its zero-COVID policy has weighed on demand and capped edible oil prices. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 3.1%.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support at 4,177 ringgit a tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,994-4,072 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were tense on Thursday and the dollar held on to its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US CPI MM, SA Oct

1330 US CPI YY, NSA Oct

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.7050 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ULFzqv

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

