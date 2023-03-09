VEGOILS-Palm oil falls over 2% tracking rival oils, set for weekly drop

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slumped more than 2% on Friday ahead of key data, and is set for a weekly loss as the market tracked losses in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 94 ringgit, or 2.14%, to 4,111 ringgit ($910.52) a tonne during early trade.

Palm has fallen 5% so far this week, its first weekly drop in five weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release key supply and demand data later in the afternoon.

* Malaysia's palm oil end-February inventories are forecast to shrink 2.74% from the month before to 2.21 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey last week.

* Output is expected to slump 8.65% from the previous month to 1.26 million tonnes, while exports are seen up 0.29% to 1.14 million tonnes

* Russia said on Thursday that a landmark deal to ensure the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports was only being "half-implemented", raising doubts about whether it would allow an extension of the agreement due to expire next week.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 both fell 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.14%.

* Palm oil may climb into a range of 4,269-4,305 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 4,225 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street slid sharply on Thursday, pulled lower by bank stocks and jitters ahead of Friday's employment report, while Treasury yields dropped on signs that the Federal Reserve's restrictive policy is beginning to work as intended. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Feb

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Jan

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Jan

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Jan

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Feb

1330 US Unemployment Rate Feb

($1 = 4.5150 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

