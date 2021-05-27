VEGOILS-Palm oil falls over 2% on weaker rivals

Adds midday prices

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2% on Thursday as they tracked cheaper rivals on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.5% to 3,924 ringgit ($947.83) a tonne by midday.

"Palm oil is playing catch-up with external markets after a day of closure," a Kuala Lumpur trader told Reuters.

The Bursa Malaysia was closed on Wednesday for the Vesak Day holiday.

CBOT soybeans slid overnight, touching their lowest in more than a month, as prices were pressured by crop-boosting rains in the United States.

Its soybean oil contract BOc2, however, was last up 0.1%.

Dalian's soyoil contract DBYcv1 and palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1400 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; editing by Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)

