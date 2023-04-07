VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on weaker rivals but set for weekly rise

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday for a second session tracking weakness in Dalian rival oils, although the contract is set for a weekly rise on expectations of tightening supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 40 ringgit, or 1.05%, to 3,783 ringgit ($859.77) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, palm has risen 0.58% so far, advancing for a second consecutive week.

Spot month was holding firm reflecting support on physical side, but far months were showing weakness because market sentiment is weak, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Investors are awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due on Monday to determine further price direction.

A Reuters' survey ahead of MPOB data forecast Malaysia's palm oil inventories tumbling to an eight-month low of 1.77 million tonnes at end-March, as exports soared ahead of the month of Ramadan.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 eased 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.4%. The Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday but posted a third weekly gain as markets weighed further production cuts targeted by OPEC+ and falling U.S. oil inventories against fears about the global economic outlook. O/R

Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.4000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.