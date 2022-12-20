VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on softer December demand

Updates with midday prices, add details

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gave up early gains to trade lower on Tuesday, weighed by data showing weakening export demand in December.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 46 ringgit, or 1.17%, to 3,883 ringgit ($876.13) a tonne by the midday break.

Total market volume has declined sharply in the past week to its lowest since March 28.

Exports from Malaysia during Dec 1-20 fell 4% from the previous month to 952,592 tonnes, cargo surveyor ITS said.

Prices had risen as much as 1.7% earlier in the day on concerns over supply amid adverse weather conditions in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer.

Wet weather conditions in the country has raised flooding risks, disrupting supplies in the near term, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is biased to test a resistance of 4,029 ringgit per tonne, as it climbed above a lower resistance at 3,945 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4320 ringgit)

