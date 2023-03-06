VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on profit-taking; rival oils, crude losses weigh

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday to snap a three-session rally, amid significant profit-taking after recent gains, while weaker rival vegetable oils and lower crude prices added pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 88 ringgit, or 2.02%, to 4,264 ringgit ($955.09) by the midday break.

The benchmark contract saw its highest closing since Nov. 8 on Friday.

Palm futures prices edged lower, mirroring the losses in palm olein on Dalian, amid intense profit-taking and positioning ahead of the Price Outlook Conference (POC), driving the market lower, said Sathia Varqa of Fast Markets Palm Oil Analytics.

However, the market's short-term fundamentals remain positive, he added.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1dipped 0.27%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1fell 1.64%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.49%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices opened lower on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%, and as investors cautiously awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week.O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of February are forecast to shrink as production, hampered by heavy rains and flooding, tumbled to a one-year low, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Output, which has been declining since October, is expected to slump 8.65% from the previous month to 1.26 million tonnes, while exports are seen up 0.29% to 1.14 million tonnes.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may climb into a range of 4,418 ringgit to 4,459 ringgit, as it has broken a resistance at 4,343 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4645 ringgit)

