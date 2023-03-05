VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on lower U.S. soyoil, crude prices

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday to snap a three-session rally, as weaker U.S. soyoil and crude prices weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 62 ringgit, or 1.42%, to 4,290 ringgit ($960.38) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices opened lower after China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, lower than market expectations of 5.5% growth in the world's second-largest oil consumer. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.52%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.31%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.07%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of February are forecast to shrink as production, hampered by heavy rains and flooding, tumbled to a one-year low, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

* Output, which has been declining since October, is expected to slump 8.65% from the previous month to 1.26 million tonnes, while exports are seen up 0.29% to 1.14 million tonnes.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may climb into a range of 4,418 ringgit to 4,459 ringgit, as it has broken a resistance at 4,343 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares edged up, while bond markets held their breath ahead of an update on the U.S. rate outlook from the world's most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide if the next hike needs to be super-sized. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0930 UK All-Sector PMI Feb

1500 US Factory Orders MM Jan

($1 = 4.4670 ringgit)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

