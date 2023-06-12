News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on higher May stocks, lower early June exports

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

June 12, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, weighed by a slump in early June exports, with palm oil board data showing a sharp rise in supply threatening to further hurt prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 30 ringgit, or 0.89%, to 3,337 ringgit ($722.92) permetric ton by the midday break.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-10 fell 17.6% from the same period in May, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Saturday. Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services said shipments fell 16.7%.

Malaysia's end-May palm oil inventories rose for the first time in four months, up 12.63% from April to 1.69 million metric tons, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data released during the midday break.

Production swelled 26.8% to 1.52 million metric tons, but exports were down 0.78% to 1.08 million tonnes, MPOB said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retrace into a range of 3,308 ringgit to 3,341 ringgit per metric ton, as it failed to break a resistance at 3,394 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6160 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/45SxVB3

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.