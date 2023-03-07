VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for third session on weaker rival oils

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Wednesday, extending losses to a third consecutive session, as the oilseed tracked weakness in the prices of rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 46 ringgit, or 1.09%, to 4,159 ringgit ($922.99) in early trade.

The benchmark contract hit a one-week low of 4,155 ringgit earlier in the session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.13%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 2.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.12%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia's palm oil output in 2023 could be lower than expected if El Nino weather pattern develops in the second half of the year as forecast by some weather agencies, Nazrul Mansor, chief executive of the country's biggest palm oil producer FGV Holdings FGVH.KL told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Malaysia palm oil companies must replant its vast hectarage of old, unproductive palm oil trees to overcome stagnant yields and maintain its competitiveness as the world's second-largest producer, Carl Bek-Nielsen, co-chairman of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, an industry watchdog, said on Tuesday.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall more into a range of 4,081 ringgit to 4,112 ringgit per tonne, driven by a strong momentum, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares fell sharply on Wednesday, while the dollar advanced after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility of the U.S. central bank returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Jan

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY Jan

1000 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q4

1330 US International Trade Jan

1900 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

($1 = 4.5060 ringgit)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

